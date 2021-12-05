Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 271.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 46,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF stock opened at $18.31 on Friday. VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.12 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.27.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.