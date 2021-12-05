Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $778,000 Holdings in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,414 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Nkarta were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTX. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Nkarta by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 474,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,036,000 after buying an additional 78,958 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nkarta by 402.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 76,683 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new position in Nkarta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,214,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nkarta by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 580,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,388,000 after buying an additional 61,028 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Nkarta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NKTX. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nkarta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.17.

In other Nkarta news, VP Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $64,749.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $231,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NKTX opened at $13.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.22. The company has a market cap of $459.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.44. Nkarta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $79.16.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

