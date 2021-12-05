Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 3,323 Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABCL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,454,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 135.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,725,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,954,000 after buying an additional 1,569,844 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,554,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,900,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,870,000. 32.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on ABCL shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.71.

In related news, CFO Andrew Booth bought 53,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $788,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae bought 202,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $2,995,689.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABCL opened at $14.02 on Friday. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $71.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.62.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

