Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 49.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 16.0% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 183.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 4.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 484,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,646,000 after acquiring an additional 21,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $125.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 331.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.51. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1 year low of $78.86 and a 1 year high of $181.30.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.76 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 32,931 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $4,509,241.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 3,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $426,543.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,348 shares of company stock worth $18,234,710 over the last three months. Insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

GSHD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.11.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

