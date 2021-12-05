Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Stock Price Up 3.1%

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) rose 3.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $45.93 and last traded at $45.93. Approximately 1,165 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 59,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.53.

Separately, Sidoti cut shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.12 and its 200-day moving average is $37.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 0.52.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $102.11 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Gorman-Rupp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 115.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 7.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 165,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after buying an additional 11,206 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 5.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 42.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. 55.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC)

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

