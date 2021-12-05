GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires 698 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 398.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 873 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at $29,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PANW opened at $520.86 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $296.92 and a twelve month high of $559.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $508.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $437.74. The company has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a PE ratio of -100.55 and a beta of 1.35.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $555.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.00.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.91, for a total value of $5,770,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total transaction of $5,103,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,245 shares of company stock valued at $33,797,801. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

