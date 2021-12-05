GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $313,000 Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,751 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Washington Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,265 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,197 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.24.

Shares of CSCO opened at $56.23 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.35 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.69 and a 200-day moving average of $55.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 55.02%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,550 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.