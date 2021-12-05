Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.30.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPEAF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Great Portland Estates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of GPEAF stock remained flat at $$10.30 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.19. Great Portland Estates has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $10.55.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

