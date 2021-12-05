GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the October 31st total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 315,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days. Approximately 11.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:GBOX opened at $4.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day moving average is $9.47. GreenBox POS has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78.

In other GreenBox POS news, VP Lindsey Lee sold 6,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $51,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in GreenBox POS in the second quarter worth $286,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in GreenBox POS by 143.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GreenBox POS by 1,654.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 341,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 322,247 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GreenBox POS in the second quarter worth $335,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in GreenBox POS in the second quarter worth $10,159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

GreenBox POS Company Profile

GreenBox POS, a technology company, develops, markets, and sells blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems are designed to facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

