GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the October 31st total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 315,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days. Approximately 11.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
NASDAQ:GBOX opened at $4.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day moving average is $9.47. GreenBox POS has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78.
In other GreenBox POS news, VP Lindsey Lee sold 6,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $51,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 56.30% of the company’s stock.
GreenBox POS Company Profile
GreenBox POS, a technology company, develops, markets, and sells blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems are designed to facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.
