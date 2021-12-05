Gregory W. Becker Sells 12,500 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Stock

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.69, for a total transaction of $8,733,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $674.57 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $337.83 and a 1 year high of $763.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $709.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $620.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.93.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 32.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SIVB. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $690.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $748.37.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 169.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after acquiring an additional 16,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Bank acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $415,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

