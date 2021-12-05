Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Short Interest Down 21.1% in November

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,560,000 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the October 31st total of 4,510,000 shares. Currently, 15.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 371,395 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $16,029,000 after acquiring an additional 75,441 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,369,500 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $59,108,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 307.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,644 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 53,315 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 256,142 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $11,056,000 after acquiring an additional 11,242 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,807,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Groupon alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GRPN shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Groupon from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Groupon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $19.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.24. The stock has a market cap of $571.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 2.54. Groupon has a fifty-two week low of $19.23 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.66. Groupon had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $214.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Groupon will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.