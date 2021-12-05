GSTechnologies (LON:GST) Shares Up 0.8%

Shares of GSTechnologies Ltd. (LON:GST) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.48 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.33 ($0.03). 11,654,601 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 19,495,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.31 ($0.03).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.81, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of £34.01 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50.

About GSTechnologies (LON:GST)

GSTechnologies Ltd., through its subsidiary, provides integrated information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure solutions in Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, India, Taiwan, China, and internationally. It engages in the supply, design, engineering, installation, and maintenance of structured cabling systems, network equipment, power and precision air-conditioner systems, access control and surveillance systems, smart monitoring and control systems, and information display systems.

