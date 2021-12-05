Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Purchased by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 591,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.58% of Guardant Health worth $74,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GH. FMR LLC grew its stake in Guardant Health by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after acquiring an additional 102,483 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 6,551 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 127,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,888,000 after buying an additional 26,790 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GH shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.55.

Guardant Health stock opened at $90.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 0.49. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.00 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The company has a quick ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.44.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.59 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 44.55% and a negative net margin of 118.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.12 per share, for a total transaction of $4,906,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $524,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,327. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

