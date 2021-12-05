Guidance Point Advisors LLC Acquires 957 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 341,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 39,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 42,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,244,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 246,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $14.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.94 and its 200-day moving average is $15.10. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

