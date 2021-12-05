Guidance Point Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 532.3% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 4,203.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 282.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 47.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $89,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,652. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,877 shares of company stock valued at $137,395. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

NYSE IRM opened at $47.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.20. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $27.72 and a twelve month high of $49.58.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.27%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

