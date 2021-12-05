Guidance Point Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 1.6% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TIP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,749,000. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $129.72 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $123.51 and a 12 month high of $131.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.95 and its 200 day moving average is $128.61.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

