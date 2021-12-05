Guidance Point Advisors LLC Takes $87,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,168,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,421 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,420,000 after buying an additional 1,658,362 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,160,000 after buying an additional 904,165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,411,000 after buying an additional 58,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,403,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,286,000 after buying an additional 179,293 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $231.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $234.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.41. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $188.60 and a 1-year high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

