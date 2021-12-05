Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) PT Lowered to $132.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from $138.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.65% from the stock’s current price.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Monday, September 6th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $111.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.09 and a beta of 1.29. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $91.76 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $165.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 13.20%. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.21, for a total value of $156,767.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $854,101.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,218 shares of company stock worth $8,526,380. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth $5,723,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 5.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth $5,541,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 12.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 2.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

