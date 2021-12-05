Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) Short Interest Update

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the October 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ GURE opened at $5.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.76 million, a PE ratio of 104.62 and a beta of 0.53. Gulf Resources has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.99 and a quick ratio of 8.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.53.

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gulf Resources had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $17.75 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Gulf Resources by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Gulf Resources by 5.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 393,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gulf Resources during the first quarter worth $92,000. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gulf Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

About Gulf Resources

Gulf Resources, Inc is a holding company that engages in the manufacture of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Bromine, Crude Salt, Chemical Products, and Natural Gas. It produces and trades bromine, crude salt and natural gas, and manufacture and sell chemical products used in oil and gas field exploration, oil and gas distribution, oil field drilling, papermaking chemical agents, inorganic chemicals, and manufacturer of materials for human and animal antibiotics.

