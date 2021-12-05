Halfords Group’s (HFD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Halfords Group (LON:HFD) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 410 ($5.36) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.27) price target on shares of Halfords Group in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.27) price objective on shares of Halfords Group in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

HFD stock opened at GBX 344.60 ($4.50) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 306.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 353.88. The firm has a market cap of £686.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45. Halfords Group has a 1-year low of GBX 246 ($3.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 441.80 ($5.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.05, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

About Halfords Group

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

