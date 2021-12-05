Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th.

Harley-Davidson has decreased its dividend by 69.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Harley-Davidson has a dividend payout ratio of 15.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Harley-Davidson to earn $3.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.

HOG stock opened at $36.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.00. Harley-Davidson has a 52-week low of $31.20 and a 52-week high of $52.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HOG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.51.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Harley-Davidson stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,040,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,971 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.68% of Harley-Davidson worth $47,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

