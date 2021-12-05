Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) Stake Reduced by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,434 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 5.59% of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF worth $21,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 11,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter.

ROUS opened at $41.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.07. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $34.36 and a twelve month high of $43.30.

