Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Trading Up 3%

Shares of Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX) were up 3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$4.88 and last traded at C$4.77. Approximately 2,959,515 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 264% from the average daily volume of 812,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.63.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HWX shares. Raymond James set a C$6.50 target price on Headwater Exploration and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Headwater Exploration in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$965.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26.

In other Headwater Exploration news, Director David Lawrence Pearce sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.45, for a total value of C$801,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 543,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,418,477.10.

About Headwater Exploration

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

