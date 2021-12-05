Helix Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (HLIX)

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded 29.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 5th. Helix has a market cap of $146,238.23 and approximately $1.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Helix has traded 59.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Helix coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Helix alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00047605 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000260 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000040 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000022 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Helix Coin Profile

Helix (CRYPTO:HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 36,821,028 coins. The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com . Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin

Helix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Helix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.