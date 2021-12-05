Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €89.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($101.14) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays set a €89.00 ($101.14) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($112.50) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($125.00) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($95.45) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, November 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €93.40 ($106.14).

Shares of FRA HEN3 opened at €70.44 ($80.05) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €77.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €84.08. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €103.00 ($117.05) and a 52-week high of €129.65 ($147.33).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

