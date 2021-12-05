Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist upped their target price on Hexcel from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upped their target price on Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Hexcel in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.17.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $50.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -192.58 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $42.91 and a 52 week high of $64.99.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.48 million. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $2,854,716.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $600,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hexcel by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,749,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $460,240,000 after acquiring an additional 46,249 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hexcel by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,630,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $476,124,000 after acquiring an additional 166,423 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Hexcel by 114.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,947,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $357,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171,371 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Hexcel by 9.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,784,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $298,552,000 after purchasing an additional 402,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Hexcel by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,785,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $236,208,000 after purchasing an additional 186,592 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

