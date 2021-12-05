Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,570,000 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the October 31st total of 5,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Currently, 10.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of HRC stock opened at $155.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.03. Hill-Rom has a 1-year low of $93.34 and a 1-year high of $156.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.85 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.97 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 8.23%. Hill-Rom’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hill-Rom will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.81%.

HRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Bank of America lowered Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp lowered Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hill-Rom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.14, for a total value of $313,072.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom in the third quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 78.3% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 3,225.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 266 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 43.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

