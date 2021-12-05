Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 128.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,827 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 87,627.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 9,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLT opened at $138.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.13 and its 200-day moving average is $131.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,067.23 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.57 and a 12-month high of $154.40.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business’s revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.71.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total transaction of $434,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $1,521,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 211,722 shares of company stock worth $30,789,827. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

