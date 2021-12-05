Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,410,000 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the October 31st total of 6,810,000 shares. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIMS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 290.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HIMS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

NYSE HIMS opened at $5.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.67 and its 200 day moving average is $9.11. Hims & Hers Health has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $25.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of -10.89.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $74.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

