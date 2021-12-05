Hord Reaches Market Cap of $12.84 Million (HORD)

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. One Hord coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000318 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hord has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. Hord has a total market cap of $12.84 million and approximately $768,446.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00058137 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,204.81 or 0.08508680 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00063388 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00081317 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,696.69 or 1.00564216 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Hord Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,681,227 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hord should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

