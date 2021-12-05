Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) to report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Host Hotels & Resorts posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 950%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Host Hotels & Resorts.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HST. Wells Fargo & Company raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Argus upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $15.45. 9,172,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,322,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.11 and a beta of 1.32. Host Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.02. The company has a current ratio of 12.04, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,955,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,135,000 after acquiring an additional 688,285 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 24,049 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,107,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,084,000 after buying an additional 50,161 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 90,198.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 130,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 130,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,738,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

