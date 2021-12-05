HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

In other HP news, insider Barbara Barton Weiszhaar sold 1,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $54,732.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 250,459 shares of company stock valued at $7,858,198. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of HP by 2.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in HP by 41.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in HP by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 39,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 1.2% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 33,461 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in HP by 3.7% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,146 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

HPQ stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.55. The stock had a trading volume of 16,219,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,014,914. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.81. The company has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.99. HP has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $38.49.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that HP will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 14.34%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

