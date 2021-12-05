Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.34

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.34 and traded as high as C$8.70. Hudbay Minerals shares last traded at C$8.46, with a volume of 1,378,391 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. CSFB upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.87.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.94, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.34.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$451.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$470.43 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

