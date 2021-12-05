Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Position Trimmed by Garrison Asset Management LLC

Garrison Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,640 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 62.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HBAN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.78.

In other news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 67,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $1,088,607.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 181,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $2,892,472.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 343,529 shares of company stock worth $5,503,706 in the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HBAN stock opened at $14.94 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.17.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

