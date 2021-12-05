Huobi Token (HT) Price Hits $8.66 on Exchanges

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. During the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. One Huobi Token coin can now be purchased for about $8.66 or 0.00017931 BTC on exchanges. Huobi Token has a market cap of $1.38 billion and $149.81 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004226 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00039034 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007446 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $106.45 or 0.00220375 BTC.

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,308,566 coins. The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Huobi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

