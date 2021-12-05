ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $392.02 Million

Brokerages expect ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) to post sales of $392.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ICF International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $403.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $385.40 million. ICF International reported sales of $434.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ICF International will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ICF International.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.21. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $394.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ICFI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,406 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $341,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICFI. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICF International during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ICF International by 14,091.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ICF International by 582.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ICF International during the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ICF International by 20.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ICFI traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.22. The stock had a trading volume of 65,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.93. ICF International has a twelve month low of $71.32 and a twelve month high of $108.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. ICF International’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

