Idea Men, Llc Sells 166,208 Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Stock

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 166,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $6,297,621.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Idea Men, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Idea Men, Llc sold 226,899 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $8,896,709.79.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Idea Men, Llc sold 156,132 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $7,002,520.20.

On Monday, November 1st, Idea Men, Llc sold 70,041 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $3,084,605.64.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Idea Men, Llc sold 266,726 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $10,775,730.40.

On Monday, September 27th, Idea Men, Llc sold 291,244 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $12,511,842.24.

GDRX opened at $38.42 on Friday. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $59.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.11, a PEG ratio of 43.13 and a beta of -0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 14.47 and a quick ratio of 14.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.18.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GDRX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on GoodRx from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on GoodRx from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoodRx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in GoodRx by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in GoodRx by 208.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in GoodRx by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 51.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

