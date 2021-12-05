IDEX (IDEX) One Day Volume Tops $59.44 Million

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. During the last week, IDEX has traded 22.6% lower against the dollar. IDEX has a market capitalization of $163.97 million and approximately $59.44 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IDEX coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000560 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00038371 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $104.72 or 0.00215526 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,304,699 coins. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex . IDEX’s official website is idex.market . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

