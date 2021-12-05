IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for approximately 14.2% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $49,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.50.

In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $586.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $629.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $637.97. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $447.82 and a 1-year high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

