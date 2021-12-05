II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded II-VI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of II-VI from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays lowered shares of II-VI from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of II-VI from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of II-VI from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, II-VI has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.93.

Shares of IIVI stock opened at $60.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. II-VI has a 12-month low of $54.35 and a 12-month high of $100.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.48.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. II-VI had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $795.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that II-VI will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Corasanti sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $558,231.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIVI. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in II-VI by 3,861.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 172,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after acquiring an additional 167,898 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,053,000 after acquiring an additional 86,136 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,576,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 454.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 81,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 67,137 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

