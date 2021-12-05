Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) will post ($0.75) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Immunic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.66) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.86). Immunic posted earnings of ($0.46) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 63%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Immunic will report full-year earnings of ($3.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.14) to ($3.78). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.98) to ($2.61). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Immunic.

Get Immunic alerts:

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IMUX. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Immunic from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Immunic by 165.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Immunic by 112.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Immunic by 285.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Immunic by 305.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Immunic by 14,032.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMUX traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.32. 156,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,435. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.01. Immunic has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $28.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day moving average is $10.32.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immunic (IMUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.