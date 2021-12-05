Indulgence B.V. Jab Purchases 300,000 Shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Stock

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $4,038,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Indulgence B.V. Jab also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

On Monday, November 29th, Indulgence B.V. Jab purchased 225,000 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.41 per share, with a total value of $3,467,250.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Indulgence B.V. Jab purchased 263,950 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.27 per share, with a total value of $4,030,516.50.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Indulgence B.V. Jab acquired 190,000 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,825,300.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Indulgence B.V. Jab acquired 263,900 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $3,726,268.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Indulgence B.V. Jab acquired 223,988 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.83 per share, for a total transaction of $3,097,754.04.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Indulgence B.V. Jab purchased 238,841 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.79 per share, for a total transaction of $3,532,458.39.

On Monday, November 15th, Indulgence B.V. Jab purchased 232,749 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.44 per share, for a total transaction of $3,360,895.56.

On Thursday, November 11th, Indulgence B.V. Jab purchased 88,000 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,254,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DNUT opened at $15.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.99. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Krispy Kreme had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%.

DNUT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Krispy Kreme currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.39.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the third quarter valued at about $795,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the third quarter valued at about $154,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the third quarter valued at about $1,428,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. 51.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.