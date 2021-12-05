Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $104.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients. The Company serves diverse sectors in food, beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and other industries. Its sweetener products include dextrose, glucose, polyols, HFCS and Maltodextrin. The Company’s nutrition solutions include prebiotic fibers, resistant starch, soluble fibers and Inulin fibers. Its starch-based products include both industrial and food-grade starches. Ingredion Incorporated, formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago. “

INGR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ingredion from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ingredion from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.20.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $94.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.88. Ingredion has a 52-week low of $73.82 and a 52-week high of $101.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.83 and its 200 day moving average is $92.01.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Ingredion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

