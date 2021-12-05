Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inhibrx Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company’s pipeline is focused on oncology and orphan diseases. Inhibrx Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Inhibrx from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Inhibrx from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INBX opened at $36.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.73. Inhibrx has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $50.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.67.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 1,093.94% and a negative return on equity of 150.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inhibrx will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Inhibrx by 213.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 26,193 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Inhibrx by 21.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,998 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Inhibrx by 282.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,735,000 after purchasing an additional 234,383 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Inhibrx in the second quarter worth $964,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its position in Inhibrx by 64.9% in the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 189,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 74,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

