InsaneCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $11.00 (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. One InsaneCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0108 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. InsaneCoin has a market cap of $280,012.71 and $11.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.88 or 0.00268437 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00011110 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00009283 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003663 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 38.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00014889 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

InsaneCoin Profile

InsaneCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,952,261 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

InsaneCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsaneCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InsaneCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

