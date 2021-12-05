Insider Buying: AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Insider Acquires 9,038 Shares of Stock

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) insider David Moradi purchased 9,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.59 per share, for a total transaction of $68,598.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

David Moradi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 2nd, David Moradi acquired 17,520 shares of AudioEye stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $132,276.00.

AEYE stock opened at $7.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.47 million, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day moving average is $12.99. AudioEye, Inc. has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $44.37.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 million. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 51.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts predict that AudioEye, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEYE. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of AudioEye from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AudioEye in a research note on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of AudioEye from $32.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEYE. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in AudioEye during the third quarter valued at $4,926,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in AudioEye by 255.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 98,256 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in AudioEye during the third quarter valued at $729,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AudioEye by 217.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 60,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AudioEye during the second quarter valued at $739,000. 20.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

