Insider Buying: Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) CFO Buys $29,797.60 in Stock

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) CFO David Afshar purchased 4,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $29,797.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

David Afshar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, David Afshar purchased 3,850 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $29,760.50.

AVAH stock opened at $6.28 on Friday. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.58.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aveanna Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.30.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

