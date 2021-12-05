Insider Buying: Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) Insider Purchases £199,920.27 in Stock

Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) insider John W. Martin acquired 47,487 shares of Countryside Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 421 ($5.50) per share, with a total value of £199,920.27 ($261,197.11).

CSP opened at GBX 435.20 ($5.69) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 477.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 503.12. The company has a market capitalization of £2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -256.00. Countryside Properties PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 392.80 ($5.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 579.50 ($7.57). The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41.

CSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.32) price target on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Countryside Properties from GBX 585 ($7.64) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Countryside Properties from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 536.50 ($7.01).

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

