Insider Buying: HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) President Purchases $37,113.25 in Stock

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) President Michael L. Hollis acquired 2,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,113.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of HPK stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $21.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.22 and its 200 day moving average is $10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.50 and a beta of 0.99.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 10.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in HighPeak Energy by 15.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL raised its position in HighPeak Energy by 91.1% in the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 50,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 23,875 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in HighPeak Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in HighPeak Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in HighPeak Energy by 91.5% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

HPK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HighPeak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About HighPeak Energy

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

