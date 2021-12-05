Insider Buying: Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Director Purchases $125,800.25 in Stock

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Director Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin purchased 18,365 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $125,800.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PSTX opened at $7.07 on Friday. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $13.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $441.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of -0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.08.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts predict that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Poseida Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Poseida Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 326.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Poseida Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Poseida Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Poseida Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

About Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

